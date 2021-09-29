Outokumpu Oyj’s (OUTFF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $$6.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.