Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,132 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.28% of Ovintiv worth $22,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $42,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,168 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 917.4% in the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

