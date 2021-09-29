Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,067 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Owens Corning worth $16,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Shares of OC stock opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

