Oxen Market Cap Tops $26.50 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $26.50 million and $156,976.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,487.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.43 or 0.06851233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00353575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.90 or 0.01168771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00109919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.81 or 0.00623814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.61 or 0.00563078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00303884 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,535,609 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

