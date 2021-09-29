Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,259.18

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,259.18 ($29.52) and traded as high as GBX 2,330 ($30.44). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,300 ($30.05), with a volume of 127,440 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 31.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,501.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,259.18.

In other news, insider Gavin Hill acquired 917 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, with a total value of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73). Insiders have acquired a total of 929 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,702 over the last ninety days.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

