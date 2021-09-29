Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Up 0.3%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. Its personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.

