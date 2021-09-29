PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading 8% Higher

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD) shares traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.70. 1,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

PAID Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYD)

Paid, Inc provides an all in one e-Commerce as a service platform to businesses spanning multiple industries. It combines an intuitive website builder & e-Commerce store with a proprietary shipping AI engine and payments processing through one platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Service; Shipping Calculator Services; Brewery Management Software; Merchant Processing Services; and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for PAID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.