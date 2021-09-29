Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Trading Down 25.6% This Week

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00006519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00119285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00171014 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

