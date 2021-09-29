Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a market cap of $104.21 million, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.36. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.91.

Get Park City Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park City Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Park City Group worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.