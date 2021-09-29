Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Park-Ohio in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

PKOH opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 76,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.