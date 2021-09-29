PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Has $33.14 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 8.0% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $9.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,725.82. 18,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,711. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,778.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,481.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,433.23 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.