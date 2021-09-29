Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.69

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.69 and traded as high as C$8.70. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$8.60, with a volume of 139,403 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSI. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares cut shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pason Systems to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$711.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.69.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.44%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

