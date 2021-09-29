PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $241.62 million and $533,540.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00119379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00168797 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,221,849,758 coins and its circulating supply is 945,694,182 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

