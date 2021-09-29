Peanut (NUX) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $2.28 million and $331,837.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peanut has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00119285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00171014 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

