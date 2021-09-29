PegNet Hits Market Capitalization of $117,992.70 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $117,992.70 and $518.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PegNet has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00064914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00102824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00136523 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,135.53 or 0.99991900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.15 or 0.06847898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.10 or 0.00773247 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

