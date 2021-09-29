Pendle 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.03 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Pendle has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $20.39 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00065773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00105550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00138785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,827.44 or 0.99906632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.71 or 0.06878676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.42 or 0.00773124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

