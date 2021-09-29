Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 62.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PVAC. Truist raised their target price on Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of PVAC stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,325. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. Analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

