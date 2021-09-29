Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,137 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 121,248 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,434,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.19. 920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,155. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.75.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

