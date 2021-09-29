Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys 2,148 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.69. 11,529,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48.

