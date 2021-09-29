Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys 77,002 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.2% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned about 0.60% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $88.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,949. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

