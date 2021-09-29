Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys 7,985 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned 0.90% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000.

NYSEARCA PJUL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.75. 14,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,333. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $30.23.

