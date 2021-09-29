Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 167,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after buying an additional 174,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,913. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

