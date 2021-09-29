Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 652.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.93. 4,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

