Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,647. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.