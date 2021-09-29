Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after buying an additional 492,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.27. 97,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

