Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. 2,901,573 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

