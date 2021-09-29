Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,253 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,841. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.63 and a 1 year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

