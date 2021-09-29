Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after buying an additional 904,891 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $24,580,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.12. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,027. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

