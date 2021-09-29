Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after buying an additional 2,136,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,153,000 after buying an additional 676,119 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,457,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,195,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,800,000 after buying an additional 266,225 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 628,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,151. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

