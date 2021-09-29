Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 185,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after buying an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.98. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $109.44.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

