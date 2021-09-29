pEOS (PEOS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $506.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 29% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. pEOS has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $506.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 77.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00065288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00103317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00136283 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,406.49 or 1.00184672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,815.53 or 0.06812280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.00775228 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.