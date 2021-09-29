Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 86,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 342,954 shares.The stock last traded at $13.49 and had previously closed at $13.55.

PWP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $255.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,498,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,122,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,052,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,431,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,792,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

