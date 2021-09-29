Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1,600.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,682 shares during the quarter. Perficient makes up 0.3% of Jefferies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 1.93% of Perficient worth $50,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Perficient by 130.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

PRFT stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,517. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $123.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

