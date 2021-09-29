Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,685 ($35.08) and last traded at GBX 2,665 ($34.82). 113,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 135,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,655 ($34.69).

The firm has a market cap of £5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 24.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,586.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.74%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

