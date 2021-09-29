Petards Group (LON:PEG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.16

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.16 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.72 ($0.15). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 11.72 ($0.15), with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.94.

About Petards Group (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

