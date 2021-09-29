Phantasma Energy Market Capitalization Achieves $3.63 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $27,970.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00065426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00103908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00136942 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,420.25 or 1.00205098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.51 or 0.06825879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.83 or 0.00771332 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 66,186,963 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

