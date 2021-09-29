Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Trading 5% Higher

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s stock price traded up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.61. 1,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $878.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000,000 after buying an additional 1,391,600 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,636,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,372,000 after buying an additional 387,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 308,372 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 281,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

