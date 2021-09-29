PIBBLE (PIB) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $22.77 million and approximately $35,267.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00119634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00168958 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.