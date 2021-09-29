Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Tops $8.09

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $968,255.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for $8.09 or 0.00019585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00119797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00173605 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,728,263 coins and its circulating supply is 1,722,748 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

