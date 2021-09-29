Pier Capital LLC Buys 18,891 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $35,512,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after purchasing an additional 217,437 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 753,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,390,000 after purchasing an additional 190,427 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,155.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 170,570 shares during the period.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

