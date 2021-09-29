Pier Capital LLC Sells 25,424 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,424 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 43.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $285.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 159.54 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $145.99 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

