Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.33 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $1,623.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.51 or 0.00372042 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002141 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.28 or 0.00889205 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,395,166 coins and its circulating supply is 431,134,730 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

