Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells $2,873,871.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $2,873,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. 6,039,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,820,732. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

