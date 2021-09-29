Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells $2,873,871.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $2,873,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. 6,039,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,820,732. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 1.22.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
