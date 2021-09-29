Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $13.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $151.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.77. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $90.15 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in M&T Bank by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

