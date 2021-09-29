Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Declares GBX 0.50 Dividend

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pittards stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 71 ($0.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.71. The company has a market cap of £9.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Pittards has a 52-week low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.90 ($0.95).

About Pittards

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates in UK and Ethiopia divisions. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

