PlayDapp Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $161.39 million and approximately $38.94 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00119823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00174305 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars.

