PlayGame (PXG) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $341,937.63 and $1,699.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

