Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PLRX opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $629.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

