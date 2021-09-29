PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 5,708 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 5,708 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $171,468.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,753 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $52,782.83.

On Friday, September 17th, Thilo Schroeder sold 711 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $21,351.33.

On Monday, September 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $400,814.40.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 14,329 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $434,311.99.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $667,934.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $397,651.65.

On Friday, August 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $745,969.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $419,441.26.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $895,645.76.

On Monday, August 16th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $751,781.87.

NASDAQ:PMVP traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. 341,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 58,105 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $816,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PMVP. Oppenheimer began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

