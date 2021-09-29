POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.79. 998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 125,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

